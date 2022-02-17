Skiatook, Sperry athletes receive All-World football nods

Athletes from the Skiatook and Sperry football teams received All-World honorable mentions in the 2021 contest.
Skiatook: Forrest Johnston, OL, sr.; Colton Sutton, LB, jr.
Sperry: Carson Hendrix, QB/DB, sr.
How the team was picked
All-World nomination forms were emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. Barry Lewis made the final selections after reviewing the forms and consulting with area coaches.