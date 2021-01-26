Skiatook softball received All-World nods

Several players from the Lady Dawgs softball tea were recognized with honorable mention nods in the Tulsa World's All-Word awards.
The players recognized were Rylee Anglen, Bailey Henderson, Paige Castillo, Madi Drummond and Mikayla Stacy.
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.