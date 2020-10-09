Skiatook softball is headed to State!

In the bottom of the third, the Lady Dawgs were running bases again with Morgan Freeman, Drummond and Rooks all scoring runs. By the end of the third inning, the Lady Dawgs were sitting at four hits and four scores while keeping Muldrow from getting anywhere close to home plate.

The Lady Dawgs put up another big inning in the bottom of the fifth with scores by Rooks, Drummond, Dakota Rogers, Casidee Curtis putting the score at 8-0 heading into the sixth.

A pair of scores by Muldrow in the top of the sixth put the score at 8-2 in favor of the Lady Dawgs. With no more runs, the Lady Dawgs advance with the win over Muldrow.

Freeman and Drummond led the team with three hits each while Castillo had three RBIs.

Game 2: Grove defeats Stigler 12-0

Game 3: Muldrow defeats Stigler 4-0

Game 4: Grove defeats Skiatook 1-0