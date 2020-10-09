Skiatook softball is headed to State!

The Skiatook Lady Dawgs softball team is headed to State!
After regional playoff that went to game 7, the Lady Dawgs defeated Grove twice in a row to become the 4A-8 regional champs!
Game 1: Skiatook defeats Muldrow 8-2
The Skiatook Lady Dawgs softball team stepped onto their home field for the start of regionals Wednesday, October 7, at noon.
The team faced off against Muldrow and easily moved to the next round with an 8-2 win.
Paige Castillo got the team off to a great start with three strikeouts, allowing only one hit, in the top of the first. Haylee Rooks hit a single in the top of the first and then stole two bases and made it across home plate with a sacrifice fly by Madi Drummond putting the Lady Dawgs on the board first.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Dawgs were running bases again with Morgan Freeman, Drummond and Rooks all scoring runs. By the end of the third inning, the Lady Dawgs were sitting at four hits and four scores while keeping Muldrow from getting anywhere close to home plate.
The Lady Dawgs put up another big inning in the bottom of the fifth with scores by Rooks, Drummond, Dakota Rogers, Casidee Curtis putting the score at 8-0 heading into the sixth.
A pair of scores by Muldrow in the top of the sixth put the score at 8-2 in favor of the Lady Dawgs. With no more runs, the Lady Dawgs advance with the win over Muldrow.
Freeman and Drummond led the team with three hits each while Castillo had three RBIs.
Game 2: Grove defeats Stigler 12-0
Game 3: Muldrow defeats Stigler 4-0
Game 4: Grove defeats Skiatook 1-0
After the game 1 win at regionals over Muldrow, Skiatook faced Grove in game 4. After an intense, low scoring battle, Grove came out on top 1-0.
Pitcher Paige Castillo had 21 outs during the game and Mikayla Stacy went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Dawgs in batting.
Stigler was eliminated from the tournament with losses to Grove and Muldrow.
Game 5: Skiatook defeats Muldrow 2-1
Skiatook defeated Muldrow for the second time in regional play, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon.
A run scored by Madi Drummond in the top of the first put the Lady Dawgs on the board early in the game. The next four innings would remain scoreless.
In the sixth inning, Drummond scored again, but Muldrow answered back with a score of their own. Paige Castillo, Bailey Henderson had two hits each for the Lady Dawgs.
Castillo threw 21 first pitch strikes during the game.
The Lady Dawgs would move on to face Grove again, and had to defeat the team twice to become regional champions.
Game 6: Skiatook defeats Grove 5-4
Madi Drummond hit a walk-off home run that sealed the win over Grove in game 6 of softball regionals. The Lady Dawgs won the match-up 5-4.
The ladies built a four-run lead with two runs each in the third and fifth innings, but Grove answered back with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Ryleigh Lynn went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits.
The Lady Dawgs must face Grove again in the championship game that will decide the regional champions.
Game 7: Skiatook defeats Grove 3-0
The Lady Dawgs met Grove for the second time and their third game of the day Thursday afternoon, October 8, and shut out Grove 3-0 to cinch the regional championship.
Skiatook took the lead early with three runs in the bottom of the second and held on to that lead for the rest of the game and stopping Grove at every turn.
The Lady dogs are headed for State!
