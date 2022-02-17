Skiatook soccer kicks off 2022 season

This year the team wants to accomplish building on the culture of our program, which is a multi-year process and is truly never finished. We want to continue to pursue excellence through working hard, trusting each other, and becoming the best versions of ourselves. Our goal is to maximize our abilities as a team.

We will be relying on some new faces to step in and make significant contributions on the field right away. We are in a new district so we will be playing some new teams but also some we have previous experience with. But really, the challenge is the same as it is every year: getting the team to click. It is hard to repeat this year in and year out because the process is never the same. But that is part of the fun when it comes to coaching and playing sports: working together to conquer new challenges.