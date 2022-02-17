Skiatook soccer kicks off 2022 season

Skiatook soccer kicked off the 2022 season, with the girls hosting a preseason tournament on February 19 and the boys hosting a preseason tournament on February 26.
Coach Jordan Jones weighed in on the girls’ 2022 season.
What is the team hoping to accomplish this year?
This year the team wants to accomplish building on the culture of our program, which is a multi-year process and is truly never finished. We want to continue to pursue excellence through working hard, trusting each other, and becoming the best versions of ourselves. Our goal is to maximize our abilities as a team.
What are the major challenges you face?
We will be relying on some new faces to step in and make significant contributions on the field right away. We are in a new district so we will be playing some new teams but also some we have previous experience with. But really, the challenge is the same as it is every year: getting the team to click. It is hard to repeat this year in and year out because the process is never the same. But that is part of the fun when it comes to coaching and playing sports: working together to conquer new challenges.
Who will you look to as leaders this season?
We do have a lot of returning juniors (Emily Avery, Kadin Gaviola, Lindsey George, Abby Johnson, Kiara McGoy, Haliee Wisdom, and Farren Wright) but only one senior this year (Sarah Wilkins, who is committed to Evangel University). Therefore, we will be relying on our returners to work together to lead the team on the field and off and make the newcomers feel welcome and confident. Other players we expect to make an impact this year are Monica Aeschliman, Lilly McColley, Trinity Sickler, Reece Graham, Victoria Switzner, and Bekah Walker.
What is your coaching philosophy?
We believe in Person > Player. At the end of the day, we are far more concerned and committed to who these young ladies become as people than what they achieve as players. We want to coach champions, not in terms of wins or losses, but rather in terms of character. We believe character is the most important thing they can take with them and is what drives the results we all want: winning. Character > Process > Results
What is your experience as a soccer coach?
This will be my 6th season as the girls’ head coach and my 7th year total with the program. Our best finish since I have been here is State Runner-up in 2018.
Coach Aaron Hughes is looking forward to this year’s season.
What is the team hoping to accomplish this year?
This year we are hoping to have a winning record and make the playoffs. Last year we narrowly missed the playoffs by 1 game. We return 8 starters this season. Including our 2nd leading goal scorer from last season, as well as our goalkeeper. Both are 3-year letter winners and starters.
What are the major challenges you face?
The major challenges we face, besides the pandemic that every team faces, is the few positions we have that lack experience. You can’t teach experience. I have no doubt that our senior leaders will help bridge the gap during practice and games.
Who will you look to as leaders this season?
Our leaders this season will be our three team captains, Tyler Wilkerson (GK), Cole Mccreary (D) and Jaxon Linton (D).
What is your coaching philosophy?
My coaching philosophy is love/value of the sport and player development. Obviously, I want to win every game, but developing players is a top priority.
What is your experience as a soccer coach?