Skiatook shuts out Hale 16-0

The Skiatook Bulldogs spent very little time in the field and a lot of time running bases in the April 12 game against Hale.
In the first two innings, the Bulldogs scored 16 runs ending the game after the top of the third inning due to the mercy rule.
Clayton Casillas has to hits and three RBIs during the game. Ryan Kreder and Ethan Porter has two RBIs each.
Porter threw five strikes during the short game and allowed no runs.
Skiatook vs. Hale - April 12, 2021
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Hale
|0
|0
|0
|x
|x
|x
|x
|0
|2
|1
|Skiatook
|9
|7
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|16
|11
|0