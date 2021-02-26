Skiatook’s two of a kind

Since Ponca City’s Leonard Shelton first did it in 1940, 40 Oklahoma wrestlers have won four consecutive state individual titles.

Skiatook’s Josh Taylor and Cougar Andersen are trying to become only the second pair of teammates to complete the feat in the same year. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzlen won together in 2014.

“It’s good to have somebody going through the same thing you are,” said Andersen, whose cool first name derives from a character in the popular 1986 Tom Cruise film “Top Gun.”

“Josh has been my best friend almost since we were old enough to walk. We’ve been through everything together,” Andersen said. “We battle in the (wrestling) room every day. It’s fun to watch somebody else’s hard work paying off for them, just like mine is for me.”

Taylor defeated Cutter Sheets of Stilwell, 5-2, in the 138-pound final of the 4A East regional in Skiatook last Saturday, improved to 22-0 this season and was named the Tulsa World wrestler of the week. Andersen pinned Wagoner’s Witt Edwards to win at 170 and improved to 21-0. Both will be favored Friday when the 4A state tournament unfolds in Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena.

Are they feeling pressure as the day of destiny nears?