Skiatook’s two of a kind

Since Ponca City’s Leonard Shelton first did it in 1940, 40 Oklahoma wrestlers have won four consecutive state individual titles.
Skiatook’s Josh Taylor and Cougar Andersen are trying to become only the second pair of teammates to complete the feat in the same year. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzlen won together in 2014.
“It’s good to have somebody going through the same thing you are,” said Andersen, whose cool first name derives from a character in the popular 1986 Tom Cruise film “Top Gun.”
“Josh has been my best friend almost since we were old enough to walk. We’ve been through everything together,” Andersen said. “We battle in the (wrestling) room every day. It’s fun to watch somebody else’s hard work paying off for them, just like mine is for me.”
Taylor defeated Cutter Sheets of Stilwell, 5-2, in the 138-pound final of the 4A East regional in Skiatook last Saturday, improved to 22-0 this season and was named the Tulsa World wrestler of the week. Andersen pinned Wagoner’s Witt Edwards to win at 170 and improved to 21-0. Both will be favored Friday when the 4A state tournament unfolds in Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena.
Are they feeling pressure as the day of destiny nears?
“If they are, you never see it,” Skiatook coach Wes Parker said. “I think they both know what it’s gonna take to go out there and do something special. The pressure I see is the pressure they put on the rest of our room as leaders and great wrestlers. They want us to be the best we can be.”
Taylor said there’s always pressure when someone’s trying to beat you on the mat. But his attitude has changed since last season when he dealt with a broken leg, lost to Collinsville’s Drake Acklin in the regional semifinals and then came back to beat Acklin a week later for the state title.
“Last year was pretty rough on me, but I put it in God’s hands and that has changed me as a person,” he said. “Winning means a lot to me, but it isn’t everything. All I can do is work my hardest, trust the process and try not to let the stress get to me too much.”
Parker said the senior class has been the backbone of a program that has won back-to-back state dual titles, tied Collinsville for the 2019 Class 5A state team title and finished runner-up last season.
Another senior, Hunter Hall, gave the Bulldogs a regional crown at 195.
“Those kids were in the sixth grade when I got here,” Parker said. “I let them practice some (with the varsity) and I could tell then their mindset was different from what I had at their age. The expectation (for success) was there and it has snowballed and continues to snowball and trickle down to our younger grades.”
2021 4A East Regional final results:
Champions:
138lb Josh Taylor
170lb Cougar Andersen
195lb Hunter Hall
Runner-Up:
160lb Tony Johnson
3rd place:
106lbs Matt Patton
113lbs Hunter Wills
120lbs Josey Jernegan
126lbs Brody Gee
145lbs Isaac Long
182lbs Red Johnson
4th Place:
HWT Nate Easky
6th Place:
Kasey Griffin
Team Score:
Cushing 237.5
Skiatook 232
Grove 189