Skiatook’s Jordan Blom earns D2ADA Academic Achievement Award

Sixty-three Rogers State student-athletes have earned Division II Athletic Director Association Academic Achievement Awards, the organization announced this week.

Jordan Blom was named a recipient in baseball at the Claremore-based school.

Women's cross country/track and field led the way with 11 honorees. Men's cross country/track and field, men's soccer and softball were next with eight honorees apiece. Men's golf claimed seven honorees. Baseball and women's soccer followed with six honorees apiece. Women's basketball had five honorees. Women's golf had three honorees. Men's basketball had one honoree.

Since the inception of the award's program in 2007-08, there has been a total of 127,854 student-athlete nominees recognized for their academic achievements at the Division II level.

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA. A student-athlete must also have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, attended a minimum of two years of college level work and been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.