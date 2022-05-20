 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skiatook’s Cole McCreary signs with Kansas-based Friends University

  • 0
Cole McCreary

Cole McCreary, of Skiatook, has signed with Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, to join the powerlifting team. At Friends, he plans on majoring in business finance.

 Courtesy photo

Cole McCreary, of Skiatook, has signed with Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, to join the powerlifting team. At Friends, he plans on majoring in business finance.

McCreary has been a member of Lions Forge Gym for four years, coached by Tom DeClue. In that time, he has not only excelled as a powerlifter, but also served as a mentor to the younger athletes at Lions Forge Gym.

In the past year, McCreary has set the following Oklahoma state records as a participant in the United States America Powerlifting:

• Raw teen 3 – 75 kg squat 207.5 kg 11/20/21

• Raw Teen 2 – 82.5 kg squat 195 kg 8/7/21

• Raw Teen 2 – 82.5 deadlift 227.5 kg 8/7/21

• Raw Teen 2 – 82.5 total 522.5 kg 8/7/21

• Raw Teen 2 – 82.5 push/pull 327.5 kg 8/7/21

In addition to powerlifting, McCreary has served as an active member in Skiatook High School’s varsity soccer team. While participating in powerlifting and soccer, he has maintained a 3.8 GPA and continues to grow as an athlete and as a scholar.

People are also reading…

McCreary is the son of Charissa and Scott McCreary and brother of Lauren McCreary, all of Skiatook.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert