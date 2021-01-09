 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook places 7th in home tournament

Skiatook places 7th in home tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

Broken Arrow 95, Skiatook 28

The Bulldogs looked energized and aggressive as they took to the court January 7 against the 5A Broken Arrow Tigers.

The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 18-7 by the end of the first quarter with steal from Kaden Neal and Ryan Kreder. Kolby Pirtle and Kreder both had steals in the second quarter, but BA pulled away and ended the half at 46-14 ahead.

A three pointer by Austin Thomas in the third decreased the Tiger lead. Ammon Slatcher had a steal in the fourth along with three point hit by Kyler Cooper, but Broken Arrow came away with a 95-28 win.

Bishop Kelley 81, Skiatook 31

In the second round of the tournament, the Bulldogs faced Bishop Kelley. Skiatook fell behind 20-13 by the end of the first quarter and would not be able to gain a scoring lead. Bishop Kelley won 81-31.

Tahlequah 69, Skiatook 36

The Bulldogs faced Tahlequah January 9th for their final game of the tournament. Tahlequah won the match-up 69-36 putting Skiatook in 7th place.

Tournament Scores:

Owasso 46, Muskogee 44

Star Spencer 51, Bishop Kelley 48

Webster 61, Tahlequah 45

Broken Arrow 95, Skiatook 28

Bishop Kelley 81, Skiatook 31

Muskogee 64, Tahlequah 47

Broken Arrow 67, Star Spencer 48

Owasso 64, Webster 61

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Skiatook beats Vinita 43-30

  • Updated

The Bulldogs traveled to Vinita on December 15th in hopes of coming away with a win against the 3A #8 Hornets. The Hornets were not intimidate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News