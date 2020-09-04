Skiatook Opens Season with Convincing 31-7 Win

The Skiatook Bulldogs kicked off the 2020 season with a great win on the road, beating the Glenpool Warriors 31-7 in an all-around impressive performance for Skiatook.
The exciting win was fueled by a balanced offensive attack and a defense that forced multiple turnovers, including two first-half interceptions Jace Woodrow, one of which was returned for a pick-six.
Those interceptions, combined with two rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham and one from Reece Womack, propelled Skiatook to a 24-0 halftime lead.
From the opening kick-off, Skiatook looked like a very experienced, confident team despite it being the first game of the season. The opening driving was a good mix of ground game and aerial attack, and ultimately it was halfback Reese Womack who found the endzone from 12 yards out, giving Skiatook a 6-0 lead before a missed PAT.
After that, the defense had its chance to clamp down on the Warriors, with a three and out that set up Skiatook’s next possession.
The second drive was a long one, both in yardage and time. A pass interference call was one of the biggest gains in Skiatook’s methodical and intentional march down the field. Eventually, Mason Willingham found the endzone on a quarterback keeper around the left end, slipping in for a 10-yard score.
Skiatook went for a two point conversation after the touchdown, but failed, giving them a 12-0 lead.
From there, it was more smooth sailing for the offense and Woodrow’s two interceptions to spur on the defense. The first interception was returned for a pick-six, and the second set up another Mason Willingham quarterback keeper from four yards away with only seconds left in the half.
The only fault in Skiatook’s first half was the inability to score extra points after touchdowns, going 0-4, but the 24-0 lead was great to take into the locker room nonetheless.
The second half looked very similar to the first, but Glenpool managed to score deep in the third quarter. It was too little, too late for the Warriors, and there was no doubt that Skiatook was in the driver’s seat.
In fact, to answer the Warriors score, Joe Overstreet came up with a big interception and took it back to the house, giving Skiatook its second pick-six of the night and a 31-7 lead after a successful PAT.
While the night was full of lots of bright spots, a few subtle things seem worth mentioning: for one, Skiatook did a good job limiting penalties. In addition, the Bulldogs kept drawing the Warriors offsides. Glenpool couldn’t figure out the Bulldogs snap count, and that resulted in several extra yards for the Bulldogs, including some free first downs.
Another takeaway was how Willingham looked calm and poised throughout the game. This is notable because during the first game last season, he was quarterbacking a freshman team before moving up to the varsity starter midway through the year. He handled the sudden thrust into the bright Friday Night lights as well as any freshman could, but now with several games experience, he looked even more confident leading the offense.
While high school football is bringing some normalcy back to what has been a turbulent 2020, the football team is also taking precautions to encourage social distancing in the stands and wherever possible. If you’re a Skiatook fan but would rather cheer from home, remember that all games will be streamed on www.skiatookbulldogs.tv!
