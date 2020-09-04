Skiatook Opens Season with Convincing 31-7 Win

Skiatook went for a two point conversation after the touchdown, but failed, giving them a 12-0 lead.

From there, it was more smooth sailing for the offense and Woodrow’s two interceptions to spur on the defense. The first interception was returned for a pick-six, and the second set up another Mason Willingham quarterback keeper from four yards away with only seconds left in the half.

The only fault in Skiatook’s first half was the inability to score extra points after touchdowns, going 0-4, but the 24-0 lead was great to take into the locker room nonetheless.

The second half looked very similar to the first, but Glenpool managed to score deep in the third quarter. It was too little, too late for the Warriors, and there was no doubt that Skiatook was in the driver’s seat.

In fact, to answer the Warriors score, Joe Overstreet came up with a big interception and took it back to the house, giving Skiatook its second pick-six of the night and a 31-7 lead after a successful PAT.