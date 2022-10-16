Skiatook looks for strong finish after Oologah loss

It's a long shot that Skiatook will qualify for the Class 4A football playoffs after a 56-14 loss last Thursday night to Oologah at Exchange Bank Stadium's Hap Dunlap Field.

Skiatook (2-5, 1-3) is in sixth place in District 4A-3 with only the top four teams qualifying for the postseason. The Bulldogs, who visit winless Catoosa on Friday night, likely have to sweep their final three games.

In the loss to Oologah, quarterback Joseph Griswold accounted for 145 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.

Ashton Wright had 12 rushes for 124 yards and three TDs for the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1), who moved into a three-way tie for second in 4A-3 and solidified their bid for a playoff berth.

Griswold opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD midway through the first quarter.

Oologah then broke the game open with four TDs in the second quarter that started with Wright’s 8-yard TD run. Two minutes, Wright had a 3-yard TD run. Ty Cherry’s 44-yard TD run and Griswold’s 2-point pass to Braxton Moore made it 28-0.

Skiatook answered with Jace White’s 41-yard TD pass to Alex Morgan with 31 seconds left. Oologah, however, quickly answered with Griswold’s 16-yard TD pass to AJ Streater with five seconds remaining to take a 35-7 lead into intermission.

Morgan caught six passes for 108 yards. Skiatook’s Colton Sutton had 28 carries for 120 yards.

OOLOGAH 56, SKIATOOK 14

Oologah 7 28 21 0 —56

Skiatook 0 7 0 7 —14

O: Griswold 1 run (Burchett kick)

O: Wright 8 run (Burchett kick)

O: Wright 3 run (kick failed)

O: Cherry 44 run (Moore pass from Griswold)

S: Morgan 41 pass from White (Maxwell kick)

O: Streater 16 pass from Griswold (Burchett kick)

O: Wright 52 run (Burchett kick)

O: Griswold 1 run (Burchett kick)

O: Hoisington 70 interception return (Burchett kick)

S: Anderson 6 run (Maxwel kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — OOL 13, SKI 14 Rushes-Yards — OOL 36-282, SKI 39-123 Comp-Att-Int — OOL 10-16-0, SKI 6-17-2. Passing Yards — OOL 106, SKI 108. Fumbles-Lost — OOL 0-0, SKI 0-0. Penalty Yards — OOL 8-56, SKI 3-35. Total Yards — OOL 388, SKI 231. Punts-Avg. — OOL 2-41.0, SKI 6-23.0.