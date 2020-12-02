Skiatook Lady Bulldogs fall to Tahlequah in season opener

The Skiatook Lady Bulldogs took the court for the first time of the 2020-21 as they hosted the Tahlequah Tigers. Unfortunately, Tahlequah won 86-42, but the Tigers are a dangerous team and the young Lady Bulldogs team gained valuable experience against a solid opponent.

Tahlequah did most of its damage in the first half with a high-motor offensive attack. In back-to-back quarters, Tahlequah scored 26 points while the Lady Bulldogs scored 10 and 4, respectively. This gave the Tigers are 52-14 at the half, but a scrappy Skiatook team fought hard in the second half and put up 28 points.

Tahlequah shot 52 percent from the field compared to only 28 percent for the Lady Bulldogs, but a lot of that difference could be attributed to easy fast break points. With 25 steals, the Tigers generated 28 transition points that made the difference in the game, but the shaky ball handling by Skiatook will improve as the team gets more time on the court.

Rylee Anglen led Skiatook in scoring with 11 points, while Madi Drummond and Bailey Henderson added 7 of their own along with 4 rebounds each. Anglen led the team in steals with 3, while Rylee hip scored 5 points to go along with a block.

Tahlequah’s Kacey Fishinghawk led all scorers with 24.