Skiatook High School appoints Sheldon Johnsen as new athletic trainer

Skiatook Public Schools announced Sheldon Johnsen as the new athletic trainer at Skiatook High School.

Johnsen was born and raised in small town Curtis, Nebraska, and attended Medicine Valley High School. In May of 2022, he graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln with an athletic training degree and a minor in communication studies.

Johnsen’s love of sports and people, along with experiencing two significant athletic injuries, is what made him pursue a degree in athletic training.

“He understands and empathizes with student/athletes who want to get back to competing in their sport, and wants to help them in any way that he can,” SPS said in a letter published on Facebook.

Growing up, Johnsen was active in 4-H and FFA, showing livestock such as goats, sheep and pigs. For the past eight years, he has had the opportunity to travel the country with Leggett’s YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Livestock camps, teaching kids how to show their livestock. He currently serves as chief operating officer of YGB during the summer months.

Johnsen’s family consists of his parents, Scott and Shawna, and hid older brother, Brendan. All three are educators and coaches, with his mom also serving as an athletic director. Johnsen grew up on the football field, the gym and the golf course with his family.