Skiatook Golf Invitational Results

Skiatook Golf Invitational Results

Woodbine (all ties were decided by a scorecard playoff):

1.  Gunnar Thrash (Perkins-Tryon)     73

2.  Will Hennessee (Bishop Kelley)     78

3.  Weston Nevev (Collinsville)            78

4.  Owen Beecroft (Bishop Kelley)       79

5.  Max McGinty (Bishop Kelley)          79

6.  Trey Myers (Perkins-Tryon)            80

7.  Cooper Rury (Bishop Kelley)          80

8.  Carson Stookey (Inola)                   81

9.  Matt Barlow (Bishop Kelley)            82

10.  Titan Stone (Lincoln Christian)      84

Teams:

Bishop Kelley (red)          321

Perkins-Tryon                  334

Bishop Kelley (black)       337

Sand Springs (gold)        366  

Inola                                 367  

Collinsville                        373

Jenks JV                         376  

Holland Hall JV                382  

Victory Christian (gold)    387  

Crowder                          395

Bishop Kelley (white)      397  

Sand Springs (black)       400  

Kiefer                               400    

Hilldale                            404

Victory Christian (blue)    462

Pecan Valley:

1.  Brandon Aikins (Glenpool)  74

2.  Brock King (Bixby)              74

3.  Spencer Bullen (Nowata)   76

4.  Maddox Bullen (Nowata)    77

5.  Thomas Reed (Skiatook)    77

6.  Jaxen Wright (Morris)         78

7.  Carter Lott (Bixby)              78

8.  Brian Aikins (Glenpool)       78

9.  Brett George (Bixby)            81

10.  Luke Friedrichsen (Bixby)  83

Teams:

Bixby (red)            324

Nowata                 341

Bixby (blue)           343

Glenpool                344

Cascia Hall JV       356  

Wagoner                375  

Olive                      384  

Coweta                  404  

Bartlesville JV       408  

Skiatook                425  

Rejoice Christian   430

Regent Prep          447

Verdigris                464

Blackwell               517

