Skiatook Golf Invitational Results

Woodbine (all ties were decided by a scorecard playoff):
1. Gunnar Thrash (Perkins-Tryon) 73
2. Will Hennessee (Bishop Kelley) 78
3. Weston Nevev (Collinsville) 78
4. Owen Beecroft (Bishop Kelley) 79
5. Max McGinty (Bishop Kelley) 79
6. Trey Myers (Perkins-Tryon) 80
7. Cooper Rury (Bishop Kelley) 80
8. Carson Stookey (Inola) 81
9. Matt Barlow (Bishop Kelley) 82
10. Titan Stone (Lincoln Christian) 84
Teams:
Bishop Kelley (red) 321
Perkins-Tryon 334
Bishop Kelley (black) 337
Sand Springs (gold) 366
Inola 367
Collinsville 373
Jenks JV 376
Holland Hall JV 382
Victory Christian (gold) 387
Crowder 395
Bishop Kelley (white) 397
Sand Springs (black) 400
Kiefer 400
Hilldale 404
Victory Christian (blue) 462
Pecan Valley:
1. Brandon Aikins (Glenpool) 74
2. Brock King (Bixby) 74
3. Spencer Bullen (Nowata) 76
4. Maddox Bullen (Nowata) 77
5. Thomas Reed (Skiatook) 77
6. Jaxen Wright (Morris) 78
7. Carter Lott (Bixby) 78
8. Brian Aikins (Glenpool) 78
9. Brett George (Bixby) 81
10. Luke Friedrichsen (Bixby) 83
Teams:
Bixby (red) 324
Nowata 341
Bixby (blue) 343
Glenpool 344
Cascia Hall JV 356
Wagoner 375
Olive 384
Coweta 404
Bartlesville JV 408
Skiatook 425
Rejoice Christian 430
Regent Prep 447
Verdigris 464
Blackwell 517