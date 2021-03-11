 Skip to main content
Skiatook girls tennis wins 2nd at Tulsa All-City

Girls tennis

Pictured left to right

Taylor Wise(manager), Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame, Cambrie Frame, Ashley Burton, Sierra Bryan, Alayna Brown

 Submitted

The Skiatook Girls Tennis Team brought home 2nd place at the Tulsa All City Tournament held at Tulsa Edison on March 10th. Teams in attendance included Edison, Booker T Washington, McAlester, Collinsville, Memorial, Skiatook and Sapulpa.

Seniors Ashley Burton and Sierra Bryon lead the charge going 3-0 on the day and finishing first place in #1 doubles. #2 singles player and senior Cambrie Frame stepped up and competed in #1 singles posting a 4th place finish, a personal best in tournament play.

Freshman Brynlee Frame and sophomore Bailee Campbell lost to Edison but defeated McAlester and BTW to post a 2nd place finish. Despite half the team having only limited varsity experience the girls competed at a high level. Indidviual results below:

#1 singles:

Cambrie Frame(Sk) defeated Jenkins(Edison) 1-6, 6-1, 10-3

Cambrie Frame lost to Nunez(BTW) 6-0, 1-6, 3-10

Cambrie Frame lost to Choate(Cville) 6-4, 1-6,3-10

#2 singles:

Alayna Brown(Sk) lost to Dunklin(Mem) 5-7, 0-6 and K. Williams(Sap) 2-6, 3-6.

#1 doubles:

Sierra Bryan and Ashley Burton(Sk) defeated:

Jackson/Weygand(Cville) 6-1,6-3

Mannis/Wagoner(BTW) 6-4,6-2

Crowl/Willibey(Sap) 6-2,6-1

#2 doubles:

Bailee Campbell and Brynlee Frame lost to Morales/Simpson(Ed) 7-5,3-6,6-10

Campbell/Frame defeated Cathy/Reed(McAL) 6-1,6-0 and Hunt/Pollett(BTW) 6-4,7-5

