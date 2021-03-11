Skiatook girls tennis wins 2nd at Tulsa All-City

The Skiatook Girls Tennis Team brought home 2nd place at the Tulsa All City Tournament held at Tulsa Edison on March 10th. Teams in attendance included Edison, Booker T Washington, McAlester, Collinsville, Memorial, Skiatook and Sapulpa.

Seniors Ashley Burton and Sierra Bryon lead the charge going 3-0 on the day and finishing first place in #1 doubles. #2 singles player and senior Cambrie Frame stepped up and competed in #1 singles posting a 4th place finish, a personal best in tournament play.

Freshman Brynlee Frame and sophomore Bailee Campbell lost to Edison but defeated McAlester and BTW to post a 2nd place finish. Despite half the team having only limited varsity experience the girls competed at a high level. Indidviual results below:

#1 singles:

Cambrie Frame(Sk) defeated Jenkins(Edison) 1-6, 6-1, 10-3

Cambrie Frame lost to Nunez(BTW) 6-0, 1-6, 3-10

Cambrie Frame lost to Choate(Cville) 6-4, 1-6,3-10

#2 singles:

Alayna Brown(Sk) lost to Dunklin(Mem) 5-7, 0-6 and K. Williams(Sap) 2-6, 3-6.

#1 doubles:

Sierra Bryan and Ashley Burton(Sk) defeated: