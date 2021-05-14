Skiatook girls tennis had historic trip to state competition

"We had seven solid players throughout the season who battled day in and day out for six spots. We were led by four outstanding seniors who were driven and determined to make the most of the season, especially after the 2020 season being canceled," Coach Stacey O'Dell.

"Cambrie Frame has played #2 singles and doubles the majority of her career. This year she had to step up and play #1 singles. Her hard work and determination paid off with a trip to state. Abby Decker played doubles most of the season but had the opportunity to move to #2 singles late in the season. She maximized on the opportunity and got to experience her first trip to state tennis. She has the opportunity to repeat next season too. Bailee and Brynlee were new to the sport this year but picked up on the game quickly. Their competitive nature and grit propelled them to state, and they have an opportunity to make it happen several more times before they graduate," O'Dell said.