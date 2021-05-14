Skiatook girls tennis had historic trip to state competition

Four girls from the Skiatook tennis team qualified for state this year, Senior Cambrie Frame for singles, Junior Abby Decker for singles, Sophomore Bailee Campbell for doubles, and Freshman Brynlee Frame for doubles. All of them qualified for the first time this year.
In 2010, the OSSAA added a third class to tennis, and Skiatook moved up from 4A to 5A. Since moving up to 5A, only two girls have qualified for state, Taylor Anderson in singles in 2017 and Olivia Anderson in singles in 2018. This season was the first year since entering the 5A division that Skiatook has had more than one girl qualify for state in the same year.
The state tennis tournament is a double-elimination tournament. Every player is guaranteed two matches, but only one win is needed to advance to the second day of play. Cambrie Frame lost the 1st round to #4 seed Kuykendall of Claremore and the 2nd round to Rowland of Durant. Abby Decker lost the 1st round to #2 seed Jacobsen of Cascia Hall and the 2nd round to Stewart of Piedmont. Against Stewart, Abby won the first set, lost the 2nd set, but forced a third set where she fell short, losing 6-4. #2 doubles team Campbell/Frame lost the 1st round to Duncan 7-6,6-1 but defeated Pryor in the second round 6-4,6-4. That win moved them into the consolation play on Saturday. That was the first time ever for a Skiatook to be represented on the second day of play at state. Their run ended with #7 seed Metro Christian defeating them 7-6, 6-0.
"We had seven solid players throughout the season who battled day in and day out for six spots. We were led by four outstanding seniors who were driven and determined to make the most of the season, especially after the 2020 season being canceled," Coach Stacey O'Dell.
"Cambrie Frame has played #2 singles and doubles the majority of her career. This year she had to step up and play #1 singles. Her hard work and determination paid off with a trip to state. Abby Decker played doubles most of the season but had the opportunity to move to #2 singles late in the season. She maximized on the opportunity and got to experience her first trip to state tennis. She has the opportunity to repeat next season too. Bailee and Brynlee were new to the sport this year but picked up on the game quickly. Their competitive nature and grit propelled them to state, and they have an opportunity to make it happen several more times before they graduate," O'Dell said.
All four qualifiers are two-sport athletes that compete at a high level year-round. Three of the four also qualified for state in their second sport; Cambrie and Abby in volleyball, Brynlee in softball.
O'Dell continued, "This team is resilient, one of the best groups I've had the privilege of coaching. Their work ethic and grit are second to none."