Skiatook girls tennis competes at Edison Tournament

Individual results
#1 singles Cambrie Frame 4th place
#2 singles Alayna Brown 4th place
#1 doubles Sierra Bryan and Riley McClain 4th place
#2 doubles Bailee Campbell and Brynlee Frame 5th place
Senior Cambrie Frame advanced to the winners side first round in #1 singles defeating Potts from Muskogee. She lost close matches to Choate from Collinsville and Jenkins from Edison to finish the day in 4th place.
Sophomore #2 singles player Alayna Brown had a personal best finish placing 4th in her division. She defeated Russell from Edison to advance to the winners side of the bracket. She lost to Roland from Durant 6-2-,6-0 and Moore from Tahlequah 6-2,6-4.
#1 doubles team Senior Sierra Bryan and Junior Riley McClain drew a bye first round then fell short to Durant and Tahlequah to finish in 4th place on the day.
#2 doubles team Sophomore Bailee Campbell and Freshman Brynlee Frame posted a 5th place finish. They fell in the first round to Smith/Wood from Durant but came back and defeated Steely/Vann from Tahlequah in the Consolation Championship.
Teams competing in the tournament included Collinsville, Durant, Edison, McAlester, Muskogee, Skiatook and Tahlequah.