Skiatook girls tennis competes at Edison Tournament

Individual results

#1 singles Cambrie Frame 4th place

#2 singles Alayna Brown 4th place

#1 doubles Sierra Bryan and Riley McClain 4th place

#2 doubles Bailee Campbell and Brynlee Frame 5th place

Senior Cambrie Frame advanced to the winners side first round in #1 singles defeating Potts from Muskogee. She lost close matches to Choate from Collinsville and Jenkins from Edison to finish the day in 4th place.

Sophomore #2 singles player Alayna Brown had a personal best finish placing 4th in her division. She defeated Russell from Edison to advance to the winners side of the bracket. She lost to Roland from Durant 6-2-,6-0 and Moore from Tahlequah 6-2,6-4.

#1 doubles team Senior Sierra Bryan and Junior Riley McClain drew a bye first round then fell short to Durant and Tahlequah to finish in 4th place on the day.

#2 doubles team Sophomore Bailee Campbell and Freshman Brynlee Frame posted a 5th place finish. They fell in the first round to Smith/Wood from Durant but came back and defeated Steely/Vann from Tahlequah in the Consolation Championship.

Teams competing in the tournament included Collinsville, Durant, Edison, McAlester, Muskogee, Skiatook and Tahlequah.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.