Skiatook girls summer basketball camp May 24-27
Skiatook girls summer basketball camp May 24-27

The girls Skiatook Bulldog Basketball Summer Camps will begin with a development camp May 24-27.

The camp will be based on skills and fundamentals to prepare middle school and high school players for the upcoming season. The camp is open to all Skiatook girls basketball players entering 7th through 12th grades in the fall.

The camp costs $50 per athlete and will be held on Monday, May 24th from 4-6 pm and Thursday, May 27 from 9-11 am and 1-3 pm.

Visit Skiatookschools.org for more information and registration forms.

