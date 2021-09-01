Skiatook football SOARs into new season

Skiatook football heads to the field for their first game of the season on September 3, 2021. The team made it to the second round of playoffs last year during a year challenged by COVID-19, and hopes to return to the playoffs this year.

This year, the football season will again face challenges due to the Delta variant, however, Head Coach Vance Miller said the coaching staff is doing everything they can to keep the players safe.

“We are just trying to make sure they are doing all the proper things to keep them safe and healthy,” Miller said.

Captains Forrest Johnson, Tristian Cornelius and Dante Harney will lead the team. The team is taking a new approach on and off the field this year. Their theme is SOUL—Selfless, Ownership, Unity, and Larger Purpose. The players are really taking ownership of the team, according to Miller, and they are working hard and working together.

Last year, Mason Willingham lead the team as quarterback, but Willighman has since moved to Owasso. Alex Morgan will be calling the shots on the field this year. The junior has looked great in practice and is ready to take the first snap of the season.

