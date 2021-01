Skiatook football receives All-World nods

This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. Skiatook volleyball players that received All-World honorable mention nods areĀ Alex Johnson, LB, sr.; Mason Willingham, QB, so.; Reece Womack, RB, sr.

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.