Skiatook firing on all cylinders during win over Hale

The Skiatook Bulldogs (District 4A-3 2-1) got back on track with a 60-7 win against the Hale Rangers on Friday, September 19.
While Hale is not the most competitive of opponents, the ever-resilient Rangers gave Skiatook a chance to iron out some wrinkles as conference play approached.
Senior Reece Womack was responsible for three first quarter touchdowns, propelling Skiatook to a huge lead and the easy victory.
Skiatook’s first possession was a four play, fifty-five yard drive. Senior Reece Womack did the bulk of the work with three long runs, then quarterback Mason Willingham punched the ball in with a 2-yard quarterback keeper.
Skiatook held strong on defense, then Womack scored another quick touchdown on a run down the right sideline from near midfield. With this, Skiatook went up 14-0 with 8:45 left in the first.
Nate Easky recovered a fumble only two plays later, and Womack found the end zone from 40-yards out for his second score of the night. His third score came only a minute later after Skiatook recovered the kick-off for an unintentional onside kick.
At the end of the first, Skiatook had a 33-0 lead, and that lead only continued to grow from there.
One positive from the lopsided victory was that Skiatook’s reserves gained some valuable experience throughout the game. One such Bulldog was Ivan Long, a sophomore running back, who came in and rushed for three touchdowns of his own as Skiatook’s lead extended to 54-0 at the half.
While more faces made their way on the field for Skiatook in the second half, the competitive spirit didn’t wane.
Hale managed to find the endzone once, but Skiatook also pulled off a late score, and Skiatook went on to win 60-7.
Next week Skiatook opens up conference play while hosting Catoosa.
