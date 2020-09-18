Skiatook firing on all cylinders during win over Hale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skiatook Bulldogs (District 4A-3 2-1) got back on track with a 60-7 win against the Hale Rangers on Friday, September 19.

While Hale is not the most competitive of opponents, the ever-resilient Rangers gave Skiatook a chance to iron out some wrinkles as conference play approached.

Senior Reece Womack was responsible for three first quarter touchdowns, propelling Skiatook to a huge lead and the easy victory.

Skiatook’s first possession was a four play, fifty-five yard drive. Senior Reece Womack did the bulk of the work with three long runs, then quarterback Mason Willingham punched the ball in with a 2-yard quarterback keeper.

Skiatook held strong on defense, then Womack scored another quick touchdown on a run down the right sideline from near midfield. With this, Skiatook went up 14-0 with 8:45 left in the first.

Nate Easky recovered a fumble only two plays later, and Womack found the end zone from 40-yards out for his second score of the night. His third score came only a minute later after Skiatook recovered the kick-off for an unintentional onside kick.

At the end of the first, Skiatook had a 33-0 lead, and that lead only continued to grow from there.