Skiatook falls to Grove, 47-36

The Skiatook boys varsity basketball team faced Grove on Friday, January 5, 2021, and lost 47-36.

The Bulldogs came out strong in the first quarter with two steals and a three-pointer by Ryan Kreder, a three-pointer by Kaden Neal and a steal by Kolby Pirtle. Kreder and Neil both hit a three-pointer in the second quarter as well.

In the second half another steal and three-pointer by Kreder, and blocks by COle Burris, Waylen Conley and Neil kept the score close. But the Ridgerunners ultimately came out on top 47-36.

