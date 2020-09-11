Skiatook falls to Collinsville but the rivalry brings hope in pandemic

The Skiatook Bulldogs (District 4A-3 1-1) could not keep up with the Collinsville Cardinals (District 5A-4 2-0) during the first home game of the season. Big plays gave the Cardinals an early lead, and Collinsville never looked back en route to a 49-7 win.
The game, affectionately known as the Highway 20 Bowl, matched up Skiatook with its biggest rival. For the first time in recent memory, Skiatook and Collinsville were in different classes following Skiatook’s drop to 4A, but the competition and school spirit burned just as bright this year.
The Bulldogs opened with a long drive, led by running from Reece Womack but extended with an important completion from Mason Willingham to Cash Cooper. Although the Bulldogs moved the ball into Collinsville territory, eventually the drive stalled.
From there on, the rest of the first half was almost entirely Collinsville. The Cardinals wasted no time in finding the endzone, ripping off a seventy-seven yard run down the far side-line on their first play.
After another empty drive from Skiatook, Collinsville’s quarterback, Carney, found a streaking receiver down field for another long touchdown, giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead.
Collinsville scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter: one early, and one with just over five minutes left in the half, going up 28-0.
Before the game grew too far out of hand, Skiatook managed to put up a late score on the last play of the first half, with Willingham finding the endzone on a 2-yard keeper to cap off a long drive.
Unfortunately, the second half didn’t go much better than the first. Collinsville scored three more touchdowns in the third, going up 49-7, and neither team scored in the fourth.
In the end, the game did not pan out like Skiatook fans hoped, but that was okay. This game, for many reasons, was bigger than football.
Besides the story of two teams battling on the turf, there was a greater narrative at play, woven behind the big hits, school chants, penalty whistles and momentous touchdowns.
This year has been a one unlike any other. At some point in the future, looking back, many people will reflect on 2020 as one one of the worst years they can remember because of one thing: uncertainty. The pandemic dramatically changed how lives are lived, causing fear for the unknown. This year, the players weren’t the only ones wearing face-masks.
But in this dark year full of change and uncertainty, the bright spots--areas of consistency--have shown even more bright than usual.
That’s why on September 11, 2020, when the Skiatook Bulldogs hosted their biggest rival, one would assume the story of the rivalry would be about smack-talk, big plays, heart-stopping moments, and everything else that goes into a rivalry football game.
And it was, at least to an extent. But this year was also different.
Mixed in with all the typical emotional thrills of a major rivalry, there was joint celebration on both sides of the ball, from players, coaches, and fans. It might not have always been visible, but it was there, deep within everybody watching, playing, or cheering: this game, in a year of turbulence, was more than a rivalry. It was normalcy--something to anticipate and celebrate in the chaotic, uncertain world around us--and that’s exactly what both Skiatook and Collinsville needed. That’s what we all need.
