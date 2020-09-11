Skiatook falls to Collinsville but the rivalry brings hope in pandemic

Before the game grew too far out of hand, Skiatook managed to put up a late score on the last play of the first half, with Willingham finding the endzone on a 2-yard keeper to cap off a long drive.

Unfortunately, the second half didn’t go much better than the first. Collinsville scored three more touchdowns in the third, going up 49-7, and neither team scored in the fourth.

In the end, the game did not pan out like Skiatook fans hoped, but that was okay. This game, for many reasons, was bigger than football.

Besides the story of two teams battling on the turf, there was a greater narrative at play, woven behind the big hits, school chants, penalty whistles and momentous touchdowns.

This year has been a one unlike any other. At some point in the future, looking back, many people will reflect on 2020 as one one of the worst years they can remember because of one thing: uncertainty. The pandemic dramatically changed how lives are lived, causing fear for the unknown. This year, the players weren’t the only ones wearing face-masks.

But in this dark year full of change and uncertainty, the bright spots--areas of consistency--have shown even more bright than usual.