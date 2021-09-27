Skiatook falls to Catoosa after last second field goal

The Bulldogs travelled to Catoosa last Friday to face the Catoosa Indians for Friday Night Lights.

Catoosa has the ball first and scored a touchdown during their first drive. Extra point was no good putting Catoosa ahead 6-0. The Bulldogs were able to hold Catoosa from the end zone for the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs started their first drive of the game with Isaac Long running 30, 33, and then 34 yards to drive the team downfield, but the drive did not result in a score.

In the second quarter a long drive from Skiatook starting at the 5 yard line put the Bulldogs up 7-6. Silvio Franco put up a lot of yardage during the drive as did Isaac Long. Passes from Jace White to Ethan Porter assisted in the drive.

The third quarter remained scoreless with both teams battling downfield, but unable to put more points on the board. In the final minute of the game, Catoosa was driving downfield, but the Bulldogs were stopping the Indians from passing the goal line. In the final second of the game, Catoosa hit a 23 yard field goal to win the game 9-7.

Isaac Long had 75 rushing yards and Silvo Franco had 58 during the game. Ethan Porter put up 37 receiving yards.

The Bulldogs will travel to Oologah next week.

