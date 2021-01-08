Skiatook falls to Broken Arrow, Bishop Kelley in home tournament

Broken Arrow 95, Skiatook 28

The Bulldogs looked energized and aggressive as they took to the court January 7 against the 5A Broken Arrow Tigers.

The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 18-7 by the end of the first quarter with steal from Kaden Neal and Ryan Kreder. Kolby Pirtle and Kreder both had steals in the second quarter, but BA pulled away and ended the half at 46-14 ahead.

A three pointer by Austin Thomas in the third decreased the Tiger lead. Ammon Slatcher had a steal in the fourth along with three point hit by Kyler Cooper, but Broken Arrow came away with a 95-28 win.

Bishop Kelley 81, Skiatook 31

In the second round of the tournament, the Bulldogs faced Bishop Kelley. Skiatook fell behind 20-13 by the end of the first quarter and would not be able to gain a scoring lead. Bishop Kelley won 81-31.

The Bulldogs will play one more game in the tournament January 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Tournament Scores:

Owasso 46, Muskogee 44

Star Spencer 51, Bishop Kelley 48

Webster 61, Tahlequah 45

Broken Arrow 95, Skiatook 28

Bishop Kelley 81, Skiatook 31

