Skiatook falls to Bishop Kelley, 3-2

The Skiatook Bulldogs met Bishop Kelly on the baseball diamond March 30, 2021, but lost their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Bishop Kelley won 3-2.

The game was tied at two after the second inning. The Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the fifth, but Bishop Kelley answered back with two runs. Pitcher Ethan Porter only allowed four hits and three runs, striking out three batters.

Landon Cornett had two hits at bad, with a home run in the second inning. Cornett and Hunter Hall each had one RBI. Cornett, Ryan Kreder, and Calan Gummere all had two hits each.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.