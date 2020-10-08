 Skip to main content
Skiatook defeats Muldrow 2-1, in game 5 of regionals

Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook defeated Muldrow for the second time in regional play, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon.

A run scored by Madi Drummond in the top of the first put the Lady Dawgs on the board early in the game. The next four innings would remain scoreless.

In the sixth inning, Drummond scored again, but Muldrow answered back with a score of their own. Paige Castillo, Bailey Henderson had two hits each for the Lady Dawgs.

Castillo threw 21 first pitch strikes during the game.

The Lady Dawgs will move on to face Grove again in game 6.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

