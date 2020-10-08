Skiatook defeats Muldrow 2-1, in game 5 of regionals

Skiatook defeated Muldrow for the second time in regional play, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon.

A run scored by Madi Drummond in the top of the first put the Lady Dawgs on the board early in the game. The next four innings would remain scoreless.

In the sixth inning, Drummond scored again, but Muldrow answered back with a score of their own. Paige Castillo, Bailey Henderson had two hits each for the Lady Dawgs.

Castillo threw 21 first pitch strikes during the game.

Game 5: Skiatook vs. Muldrow 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Skiatook 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 0 Muldrow 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 3

The Lady Dawgs will move on to face Grove again in game 6.

