Skiatook Defeats Grove, 42-21

The Skiatook Bulldogs (4-1, District 4A-3 2-0) were fueled by five rushing touchdowns as they won 42-21 over the Grove Ridgerunners (3-1, District 4A-3 1-2) on Thursday, October 15.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham accounted for three scores, while senior Reece Womack added two of his own.

Despite the eventual high-scoring affair, but teams started out slow. Seeing as Skiatook hadn’t played a game in two weeks, the Bulldogs were rightfully trying to readjust.

That adjustment didn’t take long. Following a three-and-out from the Bulldogs, Willingham scored on a 56-yard run, racing down Skiatook’s sideline for 6. The PAT was blocked.

Grove tried to put together a drive, marching inside Skiatook’s red zone, but ultimately fumbled and Skiatook recovered.

Skiatook put together another great drive, led by a long Willingham completion to Gavin Anderson to get into scoring position. From there, Willingham kept it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run, after which Skiatook came up short on a two-point attempt.

Grove’s fortunes did not improve. Instead, they were forced to punt, only to fumble the snap on the punt. Skiatook recovered on the Ridgerunner fifteen-yard line, and Reece Womack scored on a run only a few plays later. This time Skiatook converted a two-point attempt.

Grove put together a long drive but had to settle for a field goal attempt from the five-yard line. Not only did Skiatook block the kick, but the Bulldogs defense recovered and scored on a 95-yard scoop-and-score, going up 28-0 in the first half.

Finally, Grove managed to put together a drive and finish it off with a short pass, but Skiatook led 28-7 at halftime.

Behind some nice runs, the Ridgerunners managed to score on the opening drive of the second half, briefly narrowing the lead to 28-14, but Skiatook wasted no time in answering with another score—Willingham’s third rushing score of the night.

Once again, Grove scored and Skiatook answered with a touchdown from Womack. This extended the lead to 42-21, which eventually became the final score.

The Bulldogs will play a make-up game on Monday, October 19 when they travel to Cleveland.

