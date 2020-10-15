Skiatook Defeats Grove, 42-21

The Skiatook Bulldogs (4-1, District 4A-3 2-0) were fueled by five rushing touchdowns as they won 42-21 over the Grove Ridgerunners (3-1, District 4A-3 1-2) on Thursday, October 15.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham accounted for three scores, while senior Reece Womack added two of his own.

Despite the eventual high-scoring affair, but teams started out slow. Seeing as Skiatook hadn’t played a game in two weeks, the Bulldogs were rightfully trying to readjust.

That adjustment didn’t take long. Following a three-and-out from the Bulldogs, Willingham scored on a 56-yard run, racing down Skiatook’s sideline for 6. The PAT was blocked.

Grove tried to put together a drive, marching inside Skiatook’s red zone, but ultimately fumbled and Skiatook recovered.

Skiatook put together another great drive, led by a long Willingham completion to Gavin Anderson to get into scoring position. From there, Willingham kept it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run, after which Skiatook came up short on a two-point attempt.