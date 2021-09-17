 Skip to main content
Skiatook crushes Hale 52-0 for Homecoming
The Skiatook Bulldogs couldn't be stopped by the Hale Rangers on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The first quarter was scoreless, but the Bulldogs put up their first touchdown just 10 seconds into the second quarter. The Bulldogs racked up 28 points in the second quarter.

As the team found it's stride and quarterback Alex Morgan found his marks, the team set the scoreboard on fire adding two more touchdowns in just the first four minutes of the third quarter. 

The Bulldogs finished the third quarter with another touchdown and added a field goal at the end to cap off the night.

The Bulldogs defeated Hale 52-0.

Next week the Bulldogs travel to Catoosa to face the Indians.

