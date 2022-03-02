 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook crowns three state wrestling champions

Skiatook placed 5th overall in the state wrestling tournament. The team also won three state champion titles.

At 126 pounds, senior Brody Gee won a 2-0 decision over Jayce Caviness of Stillwell. Gee was the runner-up in last year’s tournament and was the 5A State Champion at 106lbs in 2020. In 2019, he was the runner-up at 106.

Josey Jernegan is the State Champion for 4A at 132 lbs. The senior was the runner-up in last year’s tournament at 120 pounds. He defeated Tuttule’s Beau Hickman with a 5-0 decision.

Senior Nate Easky is the State Chamption at 285 pounds with an 8-0 decision against Tuttle’s Harley Andrews. Easky was the heavyweight runner-up last year.

Isaac Long won third at 145 after a 3-1 sudden victory against Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney.

Colton Sutton also placed third with a 4-2 decision over Newcastle’s Blake Johnson.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

