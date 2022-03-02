Skiatook crowns three state wrestling champions

Skiatook placed 5th overall in the state wrestling tournament. The team also won three state champion titles.

At 126 pounds, senior Brody Gee won a 2-0 decision over Jayce Caviness of Stillwell. Gee was the runner-up in last year’s tournament and was the 5A State Champion at 106lbs in 2020. In 2019, he was the runner-up at 106.

Josey Jernegan is the State Champion for 4A at 132 lbs. The senior was the runner-up in last year’s tournament at 120 pounds. He defeated Tuttule’s Beau Hickman with a 5-0 decision.

Senior Nate Easky is the State Chamption at 285 pounds with an 8-0 decision against Tuttle’s Harley Andrews. Easky was the heavyweight runner-up last year.

Isaac Long won third at 145 after a 3-1 sudden victory against Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney.

Colton Sutton also placed third with a 4-2 decision over Newcastle’s Blake Johnson.

