Skiatook cross country competes in Sapulpa

Skiatook High School cross country traveled to Sapulpa on September 4, 2021 to compete.
Girls 1 Mile Run - 7th Overall
Kylie Burnore: 37th: 7:43.01
Nevaeh Bowman: 42nd: 8:01.44
Brianna Hindman: 47th: 8:16.62
Cameron Kerfein: 49th: 8:35.69
Annabelle Wilcoxson: 52nd: 9:09.89
Girls 2 Mile Run - 3rd Overall
Tegan Althouse: 10th: 14:23.35
Ashley Myers: 14th: 14:28.67
Jessica Myers: 20th: 15:06.78
Tristyn Euliss: 39th: 16:00.58
Nicole Snively: 40th: 16:16.66
Faith Walker: 47th: 16:39.41
Boys 2 Mile Run - 12th Overall
Jaxon Linton: 50th: 12:41.84
Ethan Euliss: 65th: 13:16.37
Nate Hardie: 81st: 13:59.15
Jax Ward: 93rd: 14:26.45