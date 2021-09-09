 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook cross country competes in Sapulpa
0 Comments

Skiatook cross country competes in Sapulpa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Skiatook High School cross country traveled to Sapulpa on September 4, 2021 to compete.

Girls 1 Mile Run - 7th Overall

Kylie Burnore: 37th: 7:43.01

Nevaeh Bowman: 42nd: 8:01.44

Brianna Hindman: 47th: 8:16.62

Cameron Kerfein: 49th: 8:35.69

Annabelle Wilcoxson: 52nd: 9:09.89

Girls 2 Mile Run - 3rd Overall

Tegan Althouse: 10th: 14:23.35

Ashley Myers: 14th: 14:28.67

Jessica Myers: 20th: 15:06.78

Tristyn Euliss: 39th: 16:00.58

Nicole Snively: 40th: 16:16.66

Faith Walker: 47th: 16:39.41

Boys 2 Mile Run - 12th Overall

Jaxon Linton: 50th: 12:41.84

Ethan Euliss: 65th: 13:16.37

Nate Hardie: 81st: 13:59.15

Jax Ward: 93rd: 14:26.45

Jaden Tibbles: 96th: 14:29.40

Camron Sanders: 103rd: 14:47.21

Joel Kinney: 115th: 17:09.43

Justin Despain: 118th: 17:32.01

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News