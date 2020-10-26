 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook cross country competes at regionals

Skiatook cross country competes at regionals

{{featured_button_text}}
Skiatook Cross Country

Skiatook's cross country team. Shelly Slavin/Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook High School cross country headed to Sand Springs for a chilly regionals meet on October 24.

In the girls 5K run, SHS placed 13th. Ashley Myers had the fastest time and placed 42nd with  a 22:55.28 run. Faith Walker ran the 5K I 25:36.85 to place 81st. Neveah Bowman placed 93rd with a 28:12.10 run. Lilly Wilson ran a 29:00.93 to place 96th and Leilanna Barentime placed 101st with a 30:30.25 run.

In the boys 5K, SHS placed 16th. Trevor Snively put up the fastest time for Skiatook at 20:16.83 to place 82nd. Jaxon Linton was close behind in 85th with a 20:25.95 run. Jax and Baylor Ward came in back to bak at 93rd and 94th respectively with runs of 21:01.07 and 21:04.71. Garrison Taylor placed 103rd with a 22:37.45 run and just behind in 104th was Colton Slavin with a 22:46.47 run. Cameron Sanders ran a 22:55.88 5K and placed 106th.

Congratulations to the Bulldog Cross Country team on a great season.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Skiatook Defeats Grove, 42-21
Sports

Skiatook Defeats Grove, 42-21

  • Updated

The Skiatook Bulldogs (4-1, District 4A-3 2-0) were fueled by five rushing touchdowns as they won 42-21 over the Grove Ridgerunners (3-1, Dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News