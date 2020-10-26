Skiatook cross country competes at regionals

In the girls 5K run, SHS placed 13 th . Ashley Myers had the fastest time and placed 42 nd with a 22:55.28 run. Faith Walker ran the 5K I 25:36.85 to place 81 st . Neveah Bowman placed 93 rd with a 28:12.10 run. Lilly Wilson ran a 29:00.93 to place 96 th and Leilanna Barentime placed 101 st with a 30:30.25 run.

In the boys 5K, SHS placed 16th. Trevor Snively put up the fastest time for Skiatook at 20:16.83 to place 82nd. Jaxon Linton was close behind in 85th with a 20:25.95 run. Jax and Baylor Ward came in back to bak at 93rd and 94th respectively with runs of 21:01.07 and 21:04.71. Garrison Taylor placed 103rd with a 22:37.45 run and just behind in 104th was Colton Slavin with a 22:46.47 run. Cameron Sanders ran a 22:55.88 5K and placed 106th.