Skiatook cross country competes at regionals

Skiatook High School cross country headed to Sand Springs for a chilly regionals meet on October 24.
In the girls 5K run, SHS placed 13th. Ashley Myers had the fastest time and placed 42nd with a 22:55.28 run. Faith Walker ran the 5K I 25:36.85 to place 81st. Neveah Bowman placed 93rd with a 28:12.10 run. Lilly Wilson ran a 29:00.93 to place 96th and Leilanna Barentime placed 101st with a 30:30.25 run.
In the boys 5K, SHS placed 16th. Trevor Snively put up the fastest time for Skiatook at 20:16.83 to place 82nd. Jaxon Linton was close behind in 85th with a 20:25.95 run. Jax and Baylor Ward came in back to bak at 93rd and 94th respectively with runs of 21:01.07 and 21:04.71. Garrison Taylor placed 103rd with a 22:37.45 run and just behind in 104th was Colton Slavin with a 22:46.47 run. Cameron Sanders ran a 22:55.88 5K and placed 106th.
Congratulations to the Bulldog Cross Country team on a great season.
