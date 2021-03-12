Skiatook claims third straight 5A dual state wrestling championship

Coweta, which thought it was going to face Duncan in the quarterfinal, ended up taking on No. 6 El Reno instead and won a close matchup, 39-27. With a tight lead heading into the 220-pound match, the No. 5 Tigers received a big 1-0 victory from Elijah Fadeyev.

“We prepared for Duncan all week, I don’t know how that outcome (would have gone),” said Coweta coach Gabe Ellis. “I think everybody’s pretty even. I thought we had a pretty good read on Duncan, but El Reno, where they’re tough, they’re really tough, and you’ve got to watch where the bonus points come into play. Our kids wrestled really well.”

In the semifinal, Coweta led Skiatook 18-17 after Mason Kidd pinned Korey Griffin in 1:43 at 145 pounds, but Skiatook won four of the next five bouts, three by pin, to surge ahead.

Overall, Ellis was happy with his team’s performance.

“We were the four-seed coming in, got to the semis, had a shot, lost a couple of tough matches there that could have made a difference,” Ellis said. “I was so proud of my guys in the El Reno round, we won some big matches there that we probably weren’t supposed to win. Like I told these guys, for us to make dual state, and then to be in the top four, is just a compliment to our seniors and the quality of kids we have, the character they have.”