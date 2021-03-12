Skiatook claims third straight 5A dual state wrestling championship

ENID — It wasn’t against the team they thought it would be, but it was still an impressive accomplishment as Skiatook claimed its third straight Class 5A dual state wrestling championship Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Although Skiatook competed in the 4A state tournament two weeks ago in Oklahoma City — finishing second to Tuttle’s seemingly endless dynasty — the team is in Class 5A for duals. That means they were on a likely collision course with No. 1-ranked Collinsville in the final. But with Collinsville pulling out of the tournament, No. 2 Skiatook ended up facing No. 4 Duncan in the final, winning 42-27.
“It’s awesome, especially senior year, coming out on top,” said Cougar Andersen, who won both of his matches at 170 pounds by pinning his opponents in under a minute. “It’s a really good thing to end on.”
Skiatook, which advanced with a 47-27 victory over Coweta in the semifinal, secured six pins among the 14 weight brackets during the final and celebrated the three-peat.
“They wrestled for one another to come to a common goal — ultimately, they wanted a state championship and they came out and got it,” Bulldogs coach Jake Parker said. “I saw a group effort, from the bottom of our lineup to the top of our lineup. Everybody had a job to do and they went and took care of business.”
Skiatook, which edged Collinsville 32-28 in last year’s dual state final, expected another tight showdown this time and was a little disappointed not to face them.
“Absolutely, we were gearing up for another battle,” Parker said of Collinsville. “... We want to wrestle the best teams. That’s ultimately how you become the best, by beating the best, and they were up for the challenge.”
Andersen also acknowledged he was looking forward to exacting some revenge after the Bulldogs lost a close dual to Collinsville on Jan. 14, 33-30.
“Honestly, because we had some guys out in the early season, we didn’t get to wrestle them to our full potential, so we were really wanting to beat them,” said Andersen, who won his fourth individual state title two weeks ago.
Collinsville’s absence shuffled the matchups, as each team moved up a spot in their seeding, leaving No. 2 Skiatook with a bye in the quarterfinals.
Andersen wished they’d had a quarterfinal matchup, because the Skiatook wrestlers just stood around waiting for the first hour and a half while the other schools battled it out on the mat.
“I would have rather have had one, just to get a match in and get everyone loose and ready, but I think we wrestled great,” Andersen said. “It was hard waiting around, because you have all these teams wrestling and fans cheering, so you just want to be in the action.”
Coweta, which thought it was going to face Duncan in the quarterfinal, ended up taking on No. 6 El Reno instead and won a close matchup, 39-27. With a tight lead heading into the 220-pound match, the No. 5 Tigers received a big 1-0 victory from Elijah Fadeyev.
“We prepared for Duncan all week, I don’t know how that outcome (would have gone),” said Coweta coach Gabe Ellis. “I think everybody’s pretty even. I thought we had a pretty good read on Duncan, but El Reno, where they’re tough, they’re really tough, and you’ve got to watch where the bonus points come into play. Our kids wrestled really well.”
In the semifinal, Coweta led Skiatook 18-17 after Mason Kidd pinned Korey Griffin in 1:43 at 145 pounds, but Skiatook won four of the next five bouts, three by pin, to surge ahead.
Overall, Ellis was happy with his team’s performance.
“We were the four-seed coming in, got to the semis, had a shot, lost a couple of tough matches there that could have made a difference,” Ellis said. “I was so proud of my guys in the El Reno round, we won some big matches there that we probably weren’t supposed to win. Like I told these guys, for us to make dual state, and then to be in the top four, is just a compliment to our seniors and the quality of kids we have, the character they have.”
Duncan reached the final after taking down No. 3 Glenpool 47-27. Glenpool had beaten No. 8 Piedmont in the quarterfinals, 60-24, to advance. In the semis, Glenpool pulled to within 26-21 after Garrett Wells, an individual state champion, won by fall at 170 pounds. But Duncan took the next three matchups, two by fall, to seize control.
“There were a couple of toss-up matches that I thought we had in that dual, but we ended up losing,” said Glenpool coach Ty Bowling. “We wrestled tough, though. We had a great year, we had a great dual state. Duncan, they just out-wrestled us today, won the key matchups.”
Tuttle takes 4A
In 4A, top-ranked Tuttle cruised to its 12th consecutive dual state championship with a 52-15 victory over No. 2 Cushing in the final.
For Cushing, which lost 59-12 to Tuttle in last year’s dual state final, it was a bit of a déjà vu ending to a good season, but coach Albert White viewed it through a positive lens.
“I think that we’re going in the right direction,” White said. “We didn’t walk away the champions, but we fought hard. We didn’t back down to them, we had guys go out there and compete to win. We had some close ones, they went the other way. We’ve got to learn how to win those close ones.“
Tuttle, which had a quarterfinal bye, won its semifinal matchup 80-0 over Elgin, winning by pin in 11 matches.
Cushing also rolled through its first two matchups, routing No. 3 Blanchard 54-25 in the semis after blowing out No. 11 Bristow 64-6 in the quarterfinals.
“We had a good day,” White acknowledged. “We came in and beat our cross-town rivals in Bristow and then Blanchard’s always tough. We knew they were going to come out and fight and they did.”
Since No. 4 Wagoner withdrew from the tournament after having too many wrestlers join spring sports, the only other local team in 4A was Fort Gibson, which was ranked No. 5, but fell 42-37 to No. 9 Elgin in the quarterfinals. The Tigers led 37-30 with two bouts remaining after Andrew Sparks pinned Greg Osborn in 1:30 at 195 pounds, but Elgin won the last two by pin.
Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson didn’t have the full contingent of his team available for training since the state tournament, with some joining other sports and activities.
“It went probably as best as it could, in the sense that of the 19 kids I brought, I’ve only seen 12 of them in the last two weeks,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to not show up, we got a chance to come and we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity, and a couple of matches go the other way and we win the dual. It’s just one of those things. I thought we wrestled well, for the most part.”