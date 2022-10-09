Skiatook celebrates volleyball Senior Night with victory

Skiatook celebrated volleyball Senior Night with a 25-7, 27-25, 25-10 victory over Locust Grove on Sept. 29.

The Bulldogs' seniors are Emily Avery. Anna Boswell, Olivia Kanniegeisser, Tatum Daughtry, Mattie Teeter, Shelby Perigo, Cheyenne Mills, Josie Rattler, Kyla Vining and Addison Buckner.

"This senior class has played more volleyball than any group I’ve coached," Skiatook coach Jamie Long. "They love playing volleyball, and they have worked hard to achieve a high level of skill and knowledge about the game.

"They have been so fun to coach and watch their improvement from their first year of volleyball until now. This group’s commitment to Skiatook volleyball has had such a positive impact on the entire program and that influence will continue even after they graduate."

Skiatook finished with a 16-20 record as it lost the regular-season finale 3-1 to Verdigris on Oct. 3 and was swept 3-0 by Cache in a 4A regional Thursday.