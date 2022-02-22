Skiatook Bulldog baseball 2022 outlook

The Skiatook baseball season kicks off on March 1 after the team played several scrimmages.Head coach Joe Faircloth gave the Journal a preview for this year's season.

What are the team's goals this year?

We are in 4A this year for the first time in over 10 years, so competing this year will look different for us, as we have not played the majority of teams in our new 4A district. We want to play the game hard and go home everyday feeling as if we left it all out there.

Who will you look to as leaders?

This year we are returning four starters from our 2021 team: Riley King, Ethan Porter, Calan Gummere, and Brody Gee. These are the guys that I and other players on the team look to as the leaders of this team.

What is your coaching philosophy?