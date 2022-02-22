 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook Bulldog baseball 2022 outlook
Skiatook Bulldog baseball 2022 outlook

The Skiatook baseball season kicks off on March 1 after the team played several scrimmages.Head coach Joe Faircloth gave the Journal a preview for this year's season.

What are the team's goals this year?

We are in 4A this year for the first time in over 10 years, so competing this year will look different for us, as we have not played the majority of teams in our new 4A district. We want to play the game hard and go home everyday feeling as if we left it all out there. 

Who will you look to as leaders?

This year we are returning four starters from our 2021 team: Riley King, Ethan Porter, Calan Gummere, and Brody Gee. These are the guys that I and other players on the team look to as the leaders of this team. 
 
What is your coaching philosophy?
 
Building these kids up in the right way not only as baseball players but as they become young men is my goal as a coach. I always tell them no one is perfect but we should strive each day to be the best person we can and when we make mistakes, own them, learn from them, and improve in whatever area it is because baseball and life are both hard.
 
How long have you been coaching?
 
This is my 9th year at Skiatook and my 5th year as the Head Coach. 
We are also very excited because this is the first year in a very long time to have a Junior high Baseball team that will be competing during the spring semester. It is a great time to be a Bulldog.
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

