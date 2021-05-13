Skiatook boys basketball camp May 24-26

The Skiatook boys basketball camp will be held May 24-26 at the high school gym.
The camp will run from 9-11 am, for kindergarten through fourth grade and 1-3 p.m. for fifth through eighth grade. The camp costs $50 and includes a t-shirt.
For more information and registration, call Shane Branscum at (918) 798-0907 or e-mail sbranscum@skiatookschools.org.
