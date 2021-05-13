 Skip to main content
Skiatook boys basketball camp May 24-26
Skiatook boys basketball camp May 24-26

The Skiatook boys basketball camp will be held May 24-26 at the high school gym.

The camp will run from 9-11 am, for kindergarten through fourth grade and 1-3 p.m. for fifth through eighth grade. The camp costs $50 and includes a t-shirt.

For more information and registration, call Shane Branscum at (918) 798-0907 or e-mail sbranscum@skiatookschools.org.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

