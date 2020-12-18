Skiatook beats Vinita 43-30

The Bulldogs traveled to Vinita on December 15th in hopes of coming away with a win against the 3A #8 Hornets. The Hornets were not intimidated by the Bulldogs #1 ranking and came out and hit Skiatook right in the jaw by winning three out of the first six matches by falls. It took Skiatook a little while to regain their composure but when they did the Bulldogs came away with bonus points in six of the next eight bouts on their way to a 43 to 30 victory.
Cole Smith (S) at 106lbs lost by fall to Zane Donley (V). At 113lbs Hunter Wills (S) lost by a five to zero decision to Tanner Winsberg. Skiatook’s Kyle Bowman at 120lbs stopped the bleeding temporarily by coming away with a nine to one major decision making the dual score nine to four.
Brody Gee (S) at 126lbs lost by a defensive fall to Morgan (V) with two seconds left in the third period. At 132lbs Josey Jernegan (S) lost a close five to three decision to Dylan Henson (V). Kasey Griffin (S) at 138lbs lost by fall in the second period to Josh Revmkle (V) making the dual score 4 to 24 in favor of the Hornets.
Vinita looked like they were going to beat the Bulldogs by dominating the first half of the dual but then the middle and upper weights took control and produced wins with bonus points.
Josh Taylor (S) at 145lbs started off the comeback by pinning Colton McDonald in the second period. Isaac Long (S) at 152lbs added three more points with a six to four sudden victory win over Brad Dick (V). At 160lbs Tony Johnson (S) pinned Richardson (V) in just forty seconds of the first period.
Cougar Andersen and Red Johnson both received forfeits giving Skiatook its first lead of the night, 31 to 24.
Hunter Hall (S) at 195lbs had the quickest fall of the night by pinning Brendon Stephens (V) in thirty-five seconds. With that fall the Bulldogs pulled ahead by thirteen points and secured the dual victory.
At 220lbs Forrest Johnston (S) lost by fall. Nate Easky (S) at HWT pinned Will Crofford (V) at the 1:21 mark of the first period making the dual score Skiatook 43 to Vinita’s 30.
