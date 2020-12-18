Skiatook beats Vinita 43-30

The Bulldogs traveled to Vinita on December 15th in hopes of coming away with a win against the 3A #8 Hornets. The Hornets were not intimidated by the Bulldogs #1 ranking and came out and hit Skiatook right in the jaw by winning three out of the first six matches by falls. It took Skiatook a little while to regain their composure but when they did the Bulldogs came away with bonus points in six of the next eight bouts on their way to a 43 to 30 victory.

Cole Smith (S) at 106lbs lost by fall to Zane Donley (V). At 113lbs Hunter Wills (S) lost by a five to zero decision to Tanner Winsberg. Skiatook’s Kyle Bowman at 120lbs stopped the bleeding temporarily by coming away with a nine to one major decision making the dual score nine to four.

Brody Gee (S) at 126lbs lost by a defensive fall to Morgan (V) with two seconds left in the third period. At 132lbs Josey Jernegan (S) lost a close five to three decision to Dylan Henson (V). Kasey Griffin (S) at 138lbs lost by fall in the second period to Josh Revmkle (V) making the dual score 4 to 24 in favor of the Hornets.

Vinita looked like they were going to beat the Bulldogs by dominating the first half of the dual but then the middle and upper weights took control and produced wins with bonus points.