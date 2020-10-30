Skiatook Beats Miami as Season Nears End

The Skiatook Bulldogs (5-2, District 4A-3 3-1) won 42-0 against the Miami Wardogs (0-7, District 4A-3 0-5) in a dominant wire-to-wire victory.
Skiatook came into the matchup with Miami following a week with no game due to a number of players quarantined. Possibly because of the time off, the team did not look sharp coming out of the gates. The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball, but fortunately, Miami couldn’t find any traction either.
Eventually, Skiatook’s Mason Willingham found the endzone early in the second quarter to give Skiatook a 7-0 lead.
This seemed to spark the Bulldogs offense. On the next drive, Willingham hit a streaking Tyler Garret over the middle of the field for a major gain on first down, and then Reece Womack scored on a 12-yard run on the next play.
The Bulldogs forced a turnover on the ensuing possession and Willingham found the endzone to cap off a short drive.
The score put Skiatook up 21-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Skiatook kept its foot on the gas, stretching out the lead even further against a Wardogs team that couldn’t move the ball or get stops. The Bulldogs defense was stifling, making any yard a tough yard for Miami.
Womack came up with his second score of the night with 10:02 left in the third quarter--this one coming on special teams. The senior took a blocked punt to the house for a touchdown.
Willingham scored his third touchdown with 2:20 left in the third, once again on the ground, and the longest run of the night came from Ivan Long in the fourth quarter, taking a handoff and going the distance with 10:28 left. This gave Skiatook a 42-0 lead, which ultimately would become the final score.
Skiatook should conclude the regular season with a matchup next Friday against the undefeated Wagoner Bulldogs, arguably the best team in Class 4A.
