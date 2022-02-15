Skiatook basketball volunteers honored

Skiatook basketball honored several volunteers that have been giving their time to Skiatook basketball.

Charlie Turner has been volunteering with Skiatook athletics for the past five years.

“His dedication and passion are over the top,” said Dawn Crase.

Kelly Pedigo has volunteered her time as a junior high scorekeeper and as the CJ for the varsity team for the past four years.

Linda Brunton has been keeping the Bulldog varsity scorebooks since 1974.

Ralph Hendrix has volunteered for both football and basketball running the clocks since 1958. His 64 years of dedication to Skiatook athletics is appreciated by athletes, parents, and the administration.

