Skiatook basketball volunteers honored

Skiatook basketball honored several volunteers that have been giving their time to Skiatook basketball.
Charlie Turner has been volunteering with Skiatook athletics for the past five years.
“His dedication and passion are over the top,” said Dawn Crase.
Kelly Pedigo has volunteered her time as a junior high scorekeeper and as the CJ for the varsity team for the past four years.
Linda Brunton has been keeping the Bulldog varsity scorebooks since 1974.
Ralph Hendrix has volunteered for both football and basketball running the clocks since 1958. His 64 years of dedication to Skiatook athletics is appreciated by athletes, parents, and the administration.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.