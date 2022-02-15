 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook basketball volunteers honored
Skiatook basketball volunteers honored

Skiatook basketball volunteers

Skiatook basketball volunteers worked 24 games and 36 hours during the Skiatook Basketball Tournament. Pictured (left to right): Ralph Hendryx, Linda Brunton, Charlie Turner and Kelly Pedigo.

 Submitted

Skiatook basketball honored several volunteers that have been giving their time to Skiatook basketball.

Charlie Turner has been volunteering with Skiatook athletics for the past five years.

“His dedication and passion are over the top,” said Dawn Crase.

Kelly Pedigo has volunteered her time as a junior high scorekeeper and as the CJ for the varsity team for the past four years.

Linda Brunton has been keeping the Bulldog varsity scorebooks since 1974.

Ralph Hendrix has volunteered for both football and basketball running the clocks since 1958. His 64 years of dedication to Skiatook athletics is appreciated by athletes, parents, and the administration.

