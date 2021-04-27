Skiatook baseball seniors honored at shut-out game

Skiatook baseball seniors were honored on Monday, April 26. The seniors are Chase Foster, Hunter Hall, Ryan Kreder, Landon Cornett, Clayton Casillas, and Beau Temple.

The Bulldogs defeated Will Rogers 15-0 on senior night. During the game, Ethan Porter threw a shut-out against Will Rogers allowing no hits and no runs. Porter stuck out nine batters and allowed no walks.

Ryan Kreder kicked things off with a double in the first inning scoring the first run on seven in the first inning.

The Bulldogs scored another seven runs in the second inning. Bats in the inning were led by singles by Beau Temple, Calan Gummere, and Porter, a fielder's choice by Landon Cornett, an error on a ball put in play by Chase Foster, and a double by Clayton Casillas.

Temple, Gummere, and Cornett all managed multiple hits. The team didn't commit a single error in the field. Cornett had the most chances in the field with nine. The Bulldogs tore up the bases, as two players stole at least two bases. Hunter Hall led the way with three.

