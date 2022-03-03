 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook baseball defeats Will Rogers 15-2 in home opener

An early lead helped Skiatook Bulldogs Varsity defeat Will Rogers 15-2 on Tuesday, March 1.

The Bulldogs took the lead on a groundout in the first inning then put up seven runs in the second inning. Skiatook put the pressure on, lead by walks by Cole Smith and Ben Jeffries, a single by Zach Hale, and by Dillon Robinson.

Riley King earned the victory on the mound. The fireballer surrendered one run on two hits over three innings, striking out six. Jace White and Brody Gee entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

The Bulldogs racked up eight hits in the game. Zach Hale and Calan Gummere each collected two hits to lead the team. Skiatook Bulldogs Varsity didn't commit a single error in the field.

The Bulldogs stole seven bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Hale led the way with two.

Skiatook vs. Will Rogers

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Will Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 x x 2 4 4
Skiatook 2 7 1 5 x x x 15 8 0

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

