Six Sperry wrestlers qualify for state

Sperry Pirates logo
Lindsey Chastain

Six Sperry wrestlers have qualified for state:

Liam Burke at 106
Eli Benham at 132
Brady Benham at 138
Walker McCause at 152
Seth Jackson at 182
Connor Cosgrave at 285
 
The state wrestling competition will be held in Oklahoma City.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Breaking News