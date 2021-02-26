Six Sperry wrestlers qualify for state

Freshman Liam Burke placed 4th in the Regional Tournament and will compete at the 106 pound class at the State Tournament. Senior and returning state champion, Eli Benham placed 1st in the Regional Tournament and will compete at the 132 pound class at State. Freshman Brady Benham also placed 1st in the Regional Tournament and will compete at the 138 pound class at State. Sophomore Walker McCause placed 5th in the Regional Tournament and will complete at the 152 pound class at State. Senior Seth Jackson placed 1st in the Regional Tournament and will compete at the 182 pound class at State. Senior Connor Cosgrave placed 5th in the Regional Tournament and will compete at the 285 pound class at State.