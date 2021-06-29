 Skip to main content
Shiver's Martial Arts brings home tournament trophies
Shiver's Martial Arts brings home tournament trophies

  Updated
Janet Fraley Tournament

Congratulations Shiever’s Martial Arts.

Front Row (L to R): Legend Bolen; Camille Bolen, and Bear Bolen.

Back Row (L to R): Mr. Shiever, Graham Stratton, and James Reed.

 Submitted

Shiever’s Martial Arts brought back several trophies to their hometown of Skiatook from the May 2021 Janis Fraley Open-Karate Tournament in Tulsa.

Legend Bolen - 2nd in Fighting
Camille Bolen - 3rd in Fighting
Bear Bolen - 1st in Forms and 2nd in Fighting
Graham Stratton - 3rd in Forms
James Reed - 4th in Fighting

 

