Shiver's Martial Arts brings home tournament trophies

Shiever’s Martial Arts brought back several trophies to their hometown of Skiatook from the May 2021 Janis Fraley Open-Karate Tournament in Tulsa.
Legend Bolen - 2nd in Fighting
Camille Bolen - 3rd in Fighting
Bear Bolen - 1st in Forms and 2nd in Fighting
Graham Stratton - 3rd in Forms
James Reed - 4th in Fighting
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today