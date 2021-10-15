 Skip to main content
Shiever's Martial Arts wins big at Janis Fraley tournament
Shiever's Martial Arts wins big at Janis Fraley tournament

Shiever's Martial Arts

Pictured back row (left to right): James Reed, Josh King, Chris King, Ryan Fowler, Front row (left to right): Legend Bolen, Camille Bolen

 Submitted

Shiver's Martial Arts competed in the Janis Fraley Open Karate Tournament held on October 9, 2021 in Broken Arrow.

James Reed – 1st in fighting

Josh King – 2nd in fighting

Chris King – 1st in forms and fighting

Ryan Fowler – 1st in forms

Legend Bolen – 1st in fighting, 2nd in forms

Camille Bolen– 4th in forms and fighting

Shiever’s Martial Arts also brought home the trophy for “most participants” at the tournament.  The trophy will be displayed at Shiever’s Martial Arts – Collinsville.

Shiever's Martial Arts has two locations in Skiatook and Collinsville with classes ranging from beginner to expert. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

