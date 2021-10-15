Shiever's Martial Arts wins big at Janis Fraley tournament

Shiver's Martial Arts competed in the Janis Fraley Open Karate Tournament held on October 9, 2021 in Broken Arrow.
James Reed – 1st in fighting
Josh King – 2nd in fighting
Chris King – 1st in forms and fighting
Ryan Fowler – 1st in forms
Legend Bolen – 1st in fighting, 2nd in forms
Camille Bolen– 4th in forms and fighting
Shiever’s Martial Arts also brought home the trophy for “most participants” at the tournament. The trophy will be displayed at Shiever’s Martial Arts – Collinsville.
Shiever's Martial Arts has two locations in Skiatook and Collinsville with classes ranging from beginner to expert. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Shiever’s Martial Arts continues to bring back trophies to their hometown of Skiatook.
