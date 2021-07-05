Shiever's Martial Arts bring home karate tournament trophies

Shiever’s Martial Arts continues to bring back trophies to their hometown of Skiatook.
At the June 2021 Larry Wells Whirlwind Open-Karate Tournament in Tulsa two athletes brought home trophies.
James Reed placed third in forms and Landon Coleman placed third in fighting and fourth in forms.
Congratulations Shiever’s Martial Arts.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
