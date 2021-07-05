 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shiever's Martial Arts bring home karate tournament trophies
0 Comments

Shiever's Martial Arts bring home karate tournament trophies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shiever's Martial Arts

James Reed and Landon Coleman

 Lindsey Chastain

Shiever’s Martial Arts continues to bring back trophies to their hometown of Skiatook.

At the June 2021 Larry Wells Whirlwind Open-Karate Tournament in Tulsa two athletes brought home trophies.

James Reed placed third in forms and Landon Coleman placed third in fighting and fourth in forms.

Congratulations Shiever’s Martial Arts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News