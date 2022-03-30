Seniors leading the way for Bulldogs' baseball team

Despite back-to-back defeats to Berryhill this week, the Skiatook baseball team has been enjoying a strong season.

The District 4A-5 losses were a bit tough to swallow, especially the 3-2 setback on Tuesday night at home at Bob Patterson Field, when Berryhill snapped a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning, spoiling an excellent outing by starting pitcher Brody Gee.

Gee and Berryhill’s G. James put on an impressive pitcher’s duel, and unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it was their defense that stumbled in the seventh to open the door for the winning runs. When an attempt at a double play went awry, it left Berryhill with runners on first and third with none out, and the Chiefs’ Jace Ellsworth delivered a double to left field to bring home both runners.

“At the end, I kind of let up a little, I was kind of getting tired, I don’t know,” said Gee, who surrendered just one earned run on four hits and two walks in seven innings, while striking out seven. “Up until then, I was doing pretty well, everyone was making plays, everyone was hitting, but towards the end, they got a couple of plays on us and came out with a couple of runs.”

Still, down by two in the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs nearly rallied, as Calan Gummere blasted a two-out solo home run over the right field wall to keep hope alive, but after Gee walked, Ethan Porter grounded out to end the game.

It was the first home run of the season for Gummere, who went 3-for-4 in the game and is batting .405 with 13 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .552.

“I am very proud of my kids, they played their butts off,” said Skiatook coach Joe Faircloth. “It was just kind of an unlucky deal. We played really well, pitched really well, played really good defense until the last couple of innings, but they never quit. They kept playing and gave us a chance in the last inning, and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Before this series with Berryhill, which included a 6-1 loss on the road on Monday, Skiatook (9-7, 4-2) had won five of its previous six outings, including a 4-0 start in district play, as the recent results drops them to third place in 4A-5, behind Berryhill (11-4, 4-0) and Verdigris (14-0, 8-0).

After going 16-21 last season before falling in the Class 5A regional playoffs, the Bulldogs lost a large chunk of that team to graduation and weren’t really sure what they had this year as they moved down to 4A.

“Things have been going great,” said Gee, who is now 3-2 with a 1.40 ERA and 41 strikeouts this season on the mound. “Coming in, we lost a lot of seniors last year, so we didn’t know what was going to happen and who all we were going to have playing, but it’s been a pleasant surprise. Everyone’s been playing hard, playing for each other and we’ve won a lot of games, a lot of games that we didn’t know if we were going to win or not. I like the team a lot, I like everyone on there, it’s like everyone’s really close. It’s awesome.”

With Gee and Porter sharing the starting pitching, and Gummere leading the offense, the Bulldog seniors have been leading the way.

“(Brody) has been a great asset to us this year,” Faircloth said. “He’s a four-year starter for us and as a junior, he really took a big step. And this year, it’s been an astronomical step. He gives us a chance every time he’s on the mound.

“These seniors are just the cornerstone of this program. They’ve been a huge part since they were freshmen, and just give us a chance every day. They come every day ready to work, and I’m so proud of them. It just shows in that (seventh) inning right there, with Calan hitting that home run with two outs, they weren’t going to give up, they were going to keep fighting until the very end, and I’m really proud of them for that.”