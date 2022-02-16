 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rylee Anglen named to All-World softball team
Skiatook's Rylee Anglen was named to the All-World first team or softball at second base.

Many other players from Skiatook and Sperry received honorable mention nods.

Skiatook: Jadyn Whinery, Avery King, Ryleigh Lynn, Bailee Campbell, Brynlee Frame

Sperry: Brynlie Delk, Maddi Large, Brooklyn Angielski

How the team was picked: All-World nomination forms were emailed to metro coaches. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa or any school within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population larger than 5,000 are considered metro area schools. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections after reviewing the forms and consulting with area coaches.

