Red Johnson rushes for three scores as Skiatook advances to second round

With a 42-7 victory, the Skiatook Bulldogs (5-3, Fourth Overall in District 4A-3) secured a trip to the second round of the 2020 Playoffs by defeating the Fort Gibson Tigers (Fifth Overall in District 4A-4) at home on November 13.
Alex “Red” Johnson took the reins as a starting halfback in the absence of a quarantined Reese Womack, and Johnson didn’t waste the debut--rushing for three touchdowns and consistently picking up double-digit yards.
Given the number of cancelations and rescheduled games because of the pandemic, this year the OSSAA decided all teams would be allowed to participate in the playoffs, giving Fort Gibson a chance they would not have had on regular terms.
That said, the Tigers were not a bad team by any means. They came into the game 6-4 after winning the first six games of their and then losing four straight to end the season.
Despite the skid, Fort Gibson looked confident going into the playoff matchup with Skiatook.
In the first quarter, both teams had their fair share of big plays but also added a few mistakes. Skiatook climbed up to a 14-7 l behind a score from Johnson and a tremendous 92-yard run from Willingham on a quarterback keeper.
As the first quarter transitioned to the second, both teams suddenly struggled to hold onto the ball, tallying three fumbles on three straight possessions--two from Fort Gibson and one from Skiatook.
Fortunately, Skiatook was the first team to resolve the turnover problem, and the Bulldogs put together a long drive-in both distance and time. The drive was entirely on the ground, and as the first half came to a close, Johnson found the endzone on a 19-yard score with 3:24 left on the clock for his second score.
In the third quarter, Johnson founded the endzone for the third time on Skiatook’s first drive, extending the lead to 28-7.
The Tigers looked to answer, but their drive was cut short when Tony Johnson came up with a big interception on a pass tipped by Cash Cooper.
Cooper followed the great defensive play by catching a touchdown pass from Willingham as Skiatook went up 35-7 at the end of the third.
From there, with the outcome nearly certain, Skiatook cruised to an easy victory while adding one last short touchdown run from Silvio Falance that secured the 42-7 victory.
Next week the Bulldogs will travel to Poteau to take on the 8-2 Pirates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!