Red Johnson rushes for three scores as Skiatook advances to second round

With a 42-7 victory, the Skiatook Bulldogs (5-3, Fourth Overall in District 4A-3) secured a trip to the second round of the 2020 Playoffs by defeating the Fort Gibson Tigers (Fifth Overall in District 4A-4) at home on November 13.

Alex “Red” Johnson took the reins as a starting halfback in the absence of a quarantined Reese Womack, and Johnson didn’t waste the debut--rushing for three touchdowns and consistently picking up double-digit yards.

Given the number of cancelations and rescheduled games because of the pandemic, this year the OSSAA decided all teams would be allowed to participate in the playoffs, giving Fort Gibson a chance they would not have had on regular terms.

That said, the Tigers were not a bad team by any means. They came into the game 6-4 after winning the first six games of their and then losing four straight to end the season.

Despite the skid, Fort Gibson looked confident going into the playoff matchup with Skiatook.

In the first quarter, both teams had their fair share of big plays but also added a few mistakes. Skiatook climbed up to a 14-7 l behind a score from Johnson and a tremendous 92-yard run from Willingham on a quarterback keeper.