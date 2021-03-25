Pirates take 3rd in Keystone Classic

The Sperry Pirates headed to Mannford for the Keystone Classic March 18-20 and won 3rd place overall.

The tournament started with Sperry earning a shut-out win against Okmulgee, 16-0. Hunter Justice allowed no runs during the game, no walks, and only allowed three hits.

Britton Kirkendoll led the Pirates in scoring by going 3-for-3 at the plate and driving in four runs. Kirkendoll, Dylan Whiteley, Jayden Bridgeman, and Justice all had multiple hits during the game.

In the second game of the tournament, the Pirates lost 8-0 against Coweta. Charles Green led the Pirates in hits going 2-for-2 at the plate.

In the final game of the tournament, the Pirates took a second inning lead of Chisolm, and came out on top, 9-1.

Mason Dunn drove in the first score of the game. In the fifth inning, Sperry scored five run driven in by Bridgeman and Tobin Brummett. Charles Green only allowed one run and three hits, while striking out seven on the pitcher’s mound.

The Pirates placed 3rd overall in the Keystone Classic.

